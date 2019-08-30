Artefacts to go on show in Peterhead exhibition

An exhibition of archaeology from Aberdeenshire and beyond opens at Peterhead’s Arbuthnot Museum shortly.

Several significant pieces will be displayed for the first time, including items unearthed on Aberdeenshire farms.

This stone ball from the Late Neolithic period was found in Peterhead. It was'donated to the museums service during the late 19th century, but its purpose is still unknown.

Timeless Treasures also reveals archaeology from across the ancient world including Greece, Rome and Egypt.

The free display at the Arbuthnot Museum, St Peter Street, Peterhead runs from Saturday, September 7 until Saturday, January 11.

Objects on display are from the collections of Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Museums Service.

They include a Late Neolithic jet and Baltic amber bead necklace and a Bronze Age armlet, a medieval musical pipe discovered at Drum Castle and thought to lure animals, a medieval whale bone net spreader from Castle Hill, Banff; and a 4,000-year-old Greek kernos used to hold offerings to the Gods.

This earthenware food vessel or bowl dates from the Late Neolithic period.'Burnt areas inside the body of this vessel indicate that it may have been used for cooking food. It was discovered at Meethill at Peterhead when foundations for the present Reformation Tower Monument were dug in 1833.

Many have been donated by local people such as Adam Arbuthnot, the 19th Century Peterhead merchant after whom the museum is named, who bequeathed Egyptian mummy wheat from a tomb at Thebes.

Chair of the Live Life Aberdeenshire Sport and Culture Sub-committee, David Cook, said: “Archaeology helps us to learn more about past societies, cultures and the development of the human race. Aberdeenshire has a rich archaeological heritage, and this educational exhibition offers a glimpse of life for people living here hundreds and thousands of years ago.”

Sub-Committee vice chair, Councillor Anne Simpson, said: “It is fascinating to see items indigenous to the north east on show including iconic carved stone balls, in contrast to objects from Ancient Greece, Rome and Egypt. I hope everyone will get a chance to come along and enjoy this exhibition.”