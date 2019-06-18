Argos staff visit Grangepark Care Home

Supermarket Sainsbury’s is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and to mark this the firms associated with it have been asked to contribute 150 hours to the local community.

In Peterhead the staff at Argos have taken up the challenge and decided to give 150 hours of service to Grangepark Care Home.

All members of the staff team will volunteer some of their time to visit the residents, with two employees attending the home every second Wednesday until the end of October.

The Argos staff will help residents in the garden, assist with their ‘Playlist for Life’ project, and help with technology.

Grangepark manager Jennifer Lauder said: “We are delighted that Argos have chosen us. The gift of time is the most precious we can have and we are happy to welcome them.”