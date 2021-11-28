Appeal for funds as Storm Arwen destroys Willow Animal Sanctuary at New Pitsligo

Buildings at Willow Animal Sanctuary have been destroyed by Storm Arwen.

Willow Animal Sanctuary has been all but destroyed by Friday night’s storm, with buildings, fences and shelters ripped apart by the devastating winds.

Now an appeal has been launched to raise funds to help meet the costs of repairing and rebuilding the sanctuary – with supporters already pledging more than £14,000 by just after 10am this morning (Sunday, November 28).

A post on the sanctuary’s Facebook page states: “This absolutely terrible Storm Arwen has almost destroyed the sanctuary.

Some of the sanctuary's buildings were completely destroyed by the high winds.

“Apart from it being one of the most terrifying experiences that we have ever encountered, two staff members were almost seriously injured and Willows has encountered thousand of pounds worth of damages to the buildings, fences and several essential shelters have been completely destroyed beyond repair.

“Incredibly, none of the animals were hurt although they were all absolutely terrified.

“The Cat Hotel roof has been damaged and is now leaking badly and the cows, llama and sheep have all lost their homes. We have been busy moving all of the animals into temporary, emergency accommodations and we now have to set about restoring the sanctuary.

Please, if you can help in anyway by making a donation we would be so thankful. Its absolutely crucial that we restore these facilities so the animals can lead their best lives.”

The damage caused by Storm Arwen will cost thousands of pounds to put right.