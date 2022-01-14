Active and dynamic trial launched in Aberdeenshire to improve mental health

Joining forces are SAMH resilience coaches Kay Adam (left) and Lorretta Ransom, and community sports hub officer Roy McPherson.

The initiative has been designed to strengthen pathways for SAMH service users into opportunities including low level exercise classes, leisure sessions and community sport clubs.

The Aberdeenshire Community Sport Hub project, led through LLA, has recently allocated £1000 of sportscotland funding to support the trial.

The ‘Physical Activity & Mental Health Activation Fund’ will be used to support people to overcome financial barriers to active participation such as clothing, equipment, transport, and session fees.

Maja Grigorjeva, service manager for SAMH’s ‘My Life Dynamic’, said: “We know there’s a strong link between physical activity and good mental health wellbeing, but we also know that it can be tough to be active when you’re struggling with your mental health.

“So we’re delighted to be working with Live Life Aberdeenshire to help people who access the My Life Dynamic service engage in sports and physical activity.”

Claire Wright, Live Life Aberdeenshire Health and Wellbeing Officer, added: ‘’We provide a person-centred approach for everyone who is referred to the programme. We understand how daunting it can be to start becoming more active so to overcome this barrier we discuss their needs and support them through the process to making lifestyle improvements.”

Roy McPherson, Community Sport Hub Officer for North Aberdeenshire, added: “We’ve recently appealed to the sport clubs within our hub networks to engage with the project and have received a positive response.

“It’s hoped that long term we can increase the participation levels at our local sport clubs alongside enhancing the wellbeing of people within the community.’’

My Life Dynamic offers a range of services across Aberdeenshire that support people with mental health problems and those with autism to strengthen their self-resilience.