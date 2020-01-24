Aberdeenshire walkers wanted for great wall trek

A leading north-east charity is looking for ambitious supporters to join its 2020 China adventure.

CLAN Cancer Support is seeking walkers to take part in the walk along one of the seven wonders of the world, to raise money for the local charity.

A team of nine walkers took part in the trek for CLAN 2019, raising over £22,500 for the charity.

CLAN facilities administrator Sarah Cuthill took part in the nine-day Great Wall of China trek for CLAN in October. She said: “For me our Great Wall of China Trek was truly life changing.

"I was surrounded by a phenomenal group of kind and supportive people from all walks of life who had me laughing through every mental and physical

challenge the wall had to give us. The views are so breath-taking no photo can do it justice, the challenge pushed me past my limits and rewarded me in ways I never expected.

“I learned so much about the Chinese culture and had the adventure of a lifetime. I made the most amazing memories and I cannot recommend it enough to anyone else, I will cherish every moment for the rest of my life and feel privileged to have been had this experience and to have raised funds and awareness for CLAN at the same time.”

CLAN head of income generation and business development Fiona Fernie commented: “We are so grateful to everyone who undertakes challenges to raise money for CLAN.

“We never underestimate how hard people work to raise money for CLAN and it is rewarding to hear when our supporters have had really positive experiences doing so. CLAN receives no statutory money from government bodies, and our services are completely funded by the work we and our supporters do.

“In 2019, we saw a 15% increase in the number of people who came to us for support, and so we need even more people to join us in fundraising.

“The group that went to China in October had the adventure of a lifetime and the money they raised will go towards providing wellbeing support and services for people affected by cancer across the north-east.

“Taking part in a challenge such as the Great Wall of China can be daunting so we are delighted to welcome the team from Global Adventures and some of 2019’s participants who I know will share their enthusiasm and help build excitement for the 2020 trek.”