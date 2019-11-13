A cracking Christmas at Clerkhill School

Clerkhill School held its first Christmas Fayre of the year on Saturday, November 9.

Hundreds of folk headed to the school to enjoy a host of Christmas-themed events.

Enjoying the ice rink.

The fare saw the introduction of an ice rink - which proved extremely popular with young and old alike - a snow globe, a marquee with Christmas crafts, hot chocolate and Christmas wreaths and decorations.

Inside there were various local stall holders selling a wide variety of festive goodies, Santa’s grotto and teas with home-made pancakes.

The PSA committee said the day had been a huge success and have expressed thanks to everyone who went along to support the school.