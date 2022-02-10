65 Valentine's days together - what a shining example of love and dedication

Gordon and Peggy on their wedding day in 1957

Gordon Turvey, 90, and his wife Peggy, 88, are celebrating the traditional day of romance together at Bayview Care Home, where they both currently live.

The pair have lived in Ellon for 30 years after making the move from England for their retirement.

Their love story began in England in the 1950s when Peggy, a nurse, required assistance after a puncture cycling to work. Residing next door, Gordon came to the rescue. The couple immediately hit it off – and the rest is history.

Gordon and his wife Peggy are still in love, 65 years on

The pair were married on 16 March 1957 and have been inseparable ever since. Peggy was a nurse for 40 years and Gordon was a manager when he was not playing hockey.

Gordon and Peggy have two daughters, Sue and Kim. They also love being grandparents and great-grandparents to their two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Enjoying a successful and doting marriage spanning over six decades, Gordon says the secret to a happy marriage is to always do as he is told. The couple are still very much in love after all the years together.

Gordon’s love and dedication was proven when Peggy moved in to Bayview Care Home just before Christmas last year after being unwell. Due to missing Peggy, Gordon initially moved in to spend the Christmas period with his wife, however he soon decided not to leave and quickly made Bayview his permanent home.

Frith O’Connor, care home manager of Bayview said: “We’re honoured to have such a good example of true love with us at Bayview this Valentine’s Day. Gordon and Peggy are inseparable and always spend time together in their rooms enjoying each other’s company. Gordon won’t go to bed without giving Peggy a kiss goodnight!

“After all these years, they are still completely devoted to each other and you can really see and feel the love they have for each other; it’s infectious and brings such a lot of warmth to Bayview.”

Bayview has three married couples in the home, and have arranged a special Valentine’s Day lunch and dance to celebrate. An afternoon tea is being prepared by the staff for all residents which will feature Valentine’s Day themed cakes and sweet treats.