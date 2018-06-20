Palace Garden Party for Boddam woman

A Boddam woman was delighted to visit Buckingham Palace recently for a Garden Party for military veterans.

Karla Buswell headed down to London on Thursday, June 7, to join the Garden Party held for The Not Forgotten Association.

The association helps to bring fun and entertainment to ex-servicemen and women, as well as those currently serving in the Armed Forces, who are wounded or disabled.

Karla was an Army nurse from 1987 to 1993, and she was invited to the event by the Regimental Association of the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps in which she served as a Staff Nurse.

She attended the Garden Party with her husband Chris.

Princess Anne, as Patron of the Not Forgotten Association, welcomed over 2,500 guests from over 120 military organisations to the annual event.

Speaking after the event Karla said: “It was so lovely to be so close to Princess Anne and see her talk away to fellow veterans and war pensioners.

“Though we were unable to be introduced to her, we did have a gentle walk along the Queen’s private lake and gardens.

“The Band of the Royal Marines played throughout the afternoon while we enjoyed the most delicious sandwiches and cakes with our afternoon tea.

“The afternoon was finished by a parade by the Royal Marines band with some rousing renditions of Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Merchant Navy themes, before HRH took the salute.”

Karla now works as an artist, specialising in pet portraits and paintings of cap badges along with name, rank, regimental number and years of service to provide a lasting keep-sake for her fellow veterans.

She added: “I’d like to thank any readers who have donated or fundraised for www.nfassociation.org and for giving this veteran army nurse a day to remember.”

Karla’s art work can be viewed online via her own website at www.karlascreativecapers.co.uk.