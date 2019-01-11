Objections to proposed homes at Boddam’s ‘hammerhead’

Proposals for three new homes at Boddam’s ‘hammerhead’ could be approved by councillors next week despite objections from neighbours.

Kemnay man Mr A. Green wants to create three executive properties on land at Inchmore Gardens near the ruins of Buchanness Lodge.

Planning permission in principle which was granted back in January 2016 for nine new homes will expire later this month.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee will hear on Tuesday that the fresh proposals for three four-bedroomed properties would see the external walls of the houses finished with grey stone panel cladding and off-white smooth render.

But eight residents of Inchmore Gardens have objected to the plans on grounds including the narrow access to the site, construction traffic passing by their houses, designs not being in keeping with existing houses in the area and flood risk.

Many are also concerned about the impact the new homes could have on several deer and other wildlife which have taken up residence on the current area of waste ground.

But in a report going before councillors, director of Infrastructure Services Stephen Archer says the application is acceptable and recommends approval.

He states: “It is recognised that the proposed plot sizes would be larger than those in neighbouring properties on Inchmore Gardens, however the overall plot ratio of house to plot is acceptable, and it is considered would not look out of place.”

He adds that Boddam is home to a number of different styles of housing, which shows how the village has grown throughout the years in terms of architecture. House designs and styles are forever evolving and create a time stamp of their era.”

He adds: “Other matters were raised, including loss of value and loss of view, but these are not material planning considerations.”