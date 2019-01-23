New shop for Toon duo

A former Peterhead couple have expanded their Grangemouth business and moved into Falkirk town centre.

Due to the demand for tasty fish, John and Hazel Stephen have moved their ‘The Fresh Fish Place’ shop to the town’s Callendar Square shopping centre to complement its existing branch in Grangemouth’s La Porte Precinct.

The former north east couple were born and bred in Peterhead and their dads and grandads were fishermen.

John himself spent 15 years trawling the sea for the finest fish and commanded his own vessel and crew for five of those years.

The main supplier to The Fresh Fish Place is John’s cousin, who owns fish processing plants in Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

This means both the Grangemouth and Falkirk shops will have fresh seafood supplies on a daily basis.