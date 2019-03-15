New era for Peterhead skatepark

The first meeting of Blueskate was held in Peterhead on Monday, March 11.

The meeting hails a new era for the Blueskate park group which was the driving force for the installation of the current skatepark and will be the driving force once again for a larger, more modern park.

The group was re-established to revitalise and improve the Peterhead skatepark, situated on Meethill Road.

Members of the pubic attended to show their support in a phased approach for the park, with phase 1 being the installation of more lighting for the area.

Phase 2 plans to expand the skatepark.

Councillor Dianne Beagrie organised the meeting along with Tev Warrander.

Speaking afterwards she said she was very happy to attend the meeting and will be offering support to the group for its future plans.

Tev added: “It was great to see such a fantastic turnout to the meeting.

“It was very positive and the future looks great for Peterhead Skatepark.”

Anyone interested in playing a part in shaping the future of the skatepark can like and comment on the group’s Facebookpage @blueskatepeterhead.

