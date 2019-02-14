New chipper opens in Toon

A new fish and chip shop has opened in the Buchanhaven area of Peterhead.

Blootoon Fish Bar opened on the town’s Skelton Street for the first time on Thursday, February 14.

The shop is owned by Akie Bruce and her son Marco Alexander.

Speaking to the Buchanie ahead of the grand opening, Akie said: “I was asked about opening the shop a while ago but I wasn’t sure if I should go for it not.

“Marco came round one night and after asking him about it he said that we should go ahead with it together.”

The pair received the keys to the shop on Friday, January 25, and worked tirelessly to get it ready for opening.

Marco explained: “Over the last three weeks we were non-stop here all day and night working to get it ready - we will be glad to get it open.”

Both Akie and Marco have never taken on a business like this before but they are ready for the challenge as Akie said: “This is a new venture for us, we hope that it will work and we will work hard to make it work.”

Marco added: “We would like to thank all of the people that have helped us get everything in shape.

“We have had everything on and made some chips for Jim McInally when he came down to see us.

“It was good of Jim to come along, he said our chips were first class and told us he would be back down to see us again. Hopefully the whole team will come along too.”