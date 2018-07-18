Nancy’s 10,000 thank-yous!

Dedicated North-east knitters have hit the 10,000 poppies target to create a poignant memorial in November.

Peterhead woman Nancy Duncan launched the project earlier this year to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

An emotional Nancy informed the Buchanie of the major milestone on Friday, thanking all those who have contributed.

She said: “Two weeks ago we were sitting at 6,000, last week we hit the 9,000 mark and now we have reached 10,000 - it’s quite simply outstanding.

“I cannot thank all those who are getting involved and creating these wonderful poppies - it’s truly heart-warming.

“I’m overwhelemed with the kind support from the community for this project.

“I also know that there are a number of individuals and groups who have more being prepared, so we will keep going until the September deadline to make the memorial bigger than we could have possibly imagined.”

The aim is to have the flowers draped from a wall of a local church to mark the moment the conflict came to an end a century ago.

Local firms Jackson Trawls and Dales Engineering are very generously supplying the ropes and the tie-wraps for the project.

Meanwhile, Nancy has also arranged to have a float during the Scottish Week parade to showcase the poppies and is looking for ideas on how best to display them.

If you have any ideas then contact Nancy on 07483 223087.