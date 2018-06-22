MSP visits ambulance control centre

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has visited the Ambulance Control Centre in Inverness, where he met with Euan Esslemont, Regional Head of Service for the Scottish Ambulance Service and Sue Owen, Patient Transport Supervisor.

The MSP primarily arranged the meeting to discuss a particular case, and the opportunity was taken to tour the facility and meet with key personnel.

Mr. Stevenson said: “Although some concerns were initially expressed when the Control Centre was established at Inverness, it has now been in operation for some time, and I was very pleased to see how effectively the system is operating.

“The control facility has been fully integrated within in one large office, and there is a seamless transition from Patient Transport Management through to Emergency Services. The highly-trained operators have the benefit of a state-of-the-art computer system to monitor patient and vehicle movements, and I was extremely impressed by their skill and dedication.

“Of course, with so many thousands of assignments weekly, and blue-light emergencies to prioritise, an occasional challenge is an inevitability. However, to see for myself that the Centre is operating to such an extremely high standard of competence and efficiency was very helpful and reassuring.”