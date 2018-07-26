Man sustains life-threatening injuries in early morning crash

A man is understood to have suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A90 at St. Fergus early this morning.

The accident happened on the stretch of road between the village and Peterhead and involved one car.

It is believed that the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

Officers are currently in attendance at the scene and a section of the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

Traffic is currently being diverted along the Peterhead bypass and at the Cortes junction and drivers are asked to try to avoid the area if they can.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a call at around 6.30am after a one-vehicle crash on the A90. A male in his 40s has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a life-threatening condition.”