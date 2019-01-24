Major contract for firm

One of the North East’s oldest recruitment companies has secured a contract to supply personnel to the marine sector.

Genesis Personnel – which operates from premises in Aberdeen and Peterhead – has successfully tendered to be the lead supplier in a three-year framework agreement to supply temporary crew for marine patrol and marine research vessels to Marine Scotland.

Marine Scotland, part of the Scottish Government, is responsible for managing Scotland’s marine and freshwater environments, with the ultimate aim of environmental and economic sustainability.

The new framework system will be delivered by a dedicated team of Genesis Personnel staff drawn from within the current 15-strong headcount.

Commenting, Genesis Personnel Managing Director Wendy Marr said: “We are delighted to be able to use our considerable skills and expertise to bring on board a key new client.

“This contract win underlines our commitment to and understanding of the marine sector and, importantly, secures business here in the North East of Scotland.”

Wendy added: “Our demonstrable success in deploying highly skilled, experienced staff is carefully aligned with our understanding of customer needs and these qualities will be crucial in the efficient delivery of this contract.”