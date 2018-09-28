Lay-by to be created at Toon school

Aberdeenshire Council is to create a lay-by outside Clerkhill School to take parked cars off the road at the start and end of the school day.

The drop-off and pick-up area was proposed by the council’s roads engineers after councillors representing Peterhead South and Cruden relayed concerns from parents over road safety at peak times.

The proposals were approved by the Buchan Area Committee at their recent meeting on Tuesday, September 18.

Commenting on the matter, Peterhead South and Cruden SNP councillor Stephen Smith said: “The volume of traffic around Clerkhill School at the start and end of the school day and the implications that has for road safety has been a concern to many people for a while now.

“Working with the other councillors representing the Ward, we tasked the Roads Department to come up with proposals to ease congestion and also make the area safer for pedestrians and school children.

“The lay-by solution has worked well at other locations where it’s been introduced and I hope it will be equally as successful at Clerkhill School.”