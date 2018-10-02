Job advice and opportunities at fair

A recruitment and skills fair will be held in Peterhead tomorrow (Wednesday, October 3).

The event will be held at the Palace Hotel from 10am to 4pm, and will feature a range of part and full time employment, as well as apprenticeship opportunities.

Aberdeenshire Council is holding the event in partnership with Aberdeen Foyer, Skills Development Scotland and the Department for Work and Pensions.

A range of sectors will be taking part including engineering, hospitality, transport, care, construction, and local government.

Exhibitors will include Score Europe, Stagecoach, Scottish Prison Service, Police Scotland, Gray and Adams, Robertson Construction and Aberdeenshire Council.

The event is a great opportunity for job seekers to find out more about options available to them, and what businesses are looking for from applicants, giving them a stronger chance of securing a job.

It is a chance not only for businesses to recruit staff, but also for job hunters to get a foot in the door.

There will be facilities to complete application forms on the day, with support available to those who want it.

Vacancies with organisations unable to attend the event will be advertised on the day and visitors are encouraged to bring copies of their CVs.

Workshops will take place throughout the day on a range of subjects including starting your own business, redundancy support, and also CV building and interview skills.