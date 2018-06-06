Inspriration from behind bars for Mhairi

In support of Scotland’s “Year of Young People 2018” Peterhead Prison Museum has been working closely with teams from Robert Gordon University on various topics ranging from tourism to fashion.



One of the first students to be supported in her work is Mhairi Stewart who is working towards graduating from Gray’s School of Art in July, where she studies Fashion &Textiles.

Inspired by visits to the museum Mhairi has recently been on site for a fashion photoshoot. Unique in design, the museum staff could instantly see the “barred” effect that inspired the designs and were delighted to see the finished product.

Jo Robinson, Visit Scotland regional director, said: “It is fantastic to see a successful tourist attraction like Peterhead Prison Museum supporting Robert Gordon University in this innovative way, particularly in Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018.

“As well as working with the students on tourism topics, the staff at this visitor attraction have shared their vast knowledge of this fascinating place which, in turn, has influenced Mhairi’s work, helping her to design and produce something truly unique.”

Mhairi said: “Working with Alex and the team at Peterhead Prison Museum has been an incredible experience. Stepping inside these historic buildings and imagining a life spent inside has inspired the bold lines and distorted patterns within my work.

“It was overwhelming to see my final collection among the details of the prisons that had inspired each garment.”

Museum operations manager, Alex Geddes, added: “We are delighted to work with a range of students and staff from RGU on such diverse subjects and more so this year being the Year of Young People.

“Meeting Mhairi was inspiring in so many ways and the team were delighted to see the finished product and get a glimpse behind the scenes during the photoshoot.”