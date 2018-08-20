Great support for poppies project

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid was among a number of people helping with the Peterhead Poppy Appeal.

Mrs Poppy - aka Nancy Duncan - hosted an event in the town’s Muckle Kirk to begin attaching the knitted poppies to sections of rope.

Local supporters working on the poppy project

She was delighted with the turnout, saying: “We had our first session putting poppies onto ropes supported by 17 local people.

“We were also joined by Councillor Dianne Beagrie, David Duguid MP and Ruãiridh Euan Duncan who got stuck in and helped out.

“We had a good time with lots of laughs and chat and through their tremendous efforts we managed to put 1,250 poppies onto ropes.”

The aim of the project is to have the flowers draped from a wall of a local church to mark the moment the conflict came to an end a century ago.

David Duguid MP lends his support

To-date, more than 15,000 poppies have been created by a host of local groups and individuals - surpassing Nancy’s original target of 10,000. She also admitted she been “overwhelmed” by the support from across the North-east.

Local firms Jackson Trawls and Dales Engineering are very generously supplying the ropes and the tie-wraps for the project.

The project even took a float during the Peterhead Scottish Week parade - with the Men’s Shed cleverly creating an aeroplance shape which was bedecked in poppies to commemorate the Red Arrows’ visit to the town.

If you want to get involved in anyway, contact Nancy on 07483 223087.