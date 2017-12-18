Giant floating crane arrives at Port

One of the world’s largest and most versatile floating cranes has arrived in Peterhead Port ahead of suction bucket foundation work for Vattenfall’s European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre.

The 25,000 tonne Asian Hercules III will lift and install the 77 metre-high, 1,800 tonne steel jacket foundations at the site of Vattenfall’s Wind Deployment Centre in Aberdeen Bay.

The EOWDC suction bucket foundations are believed to be a UK first in large scale offshore wind.

Adam Ezzamel, EOWDC project director for Vattenfall, said: “We hope that the technology on display will be an inspiration to young people considering a career in science, technology, engineering and maths.

“By testing and demonstrating pioneering technology, the EOWDC will support the growth of a low-cost, fossil-free offshore wind industry which is set to be the backbone of the UK power sector.”

The scale and size of the floating crane barge moored at Peterhead reflects the evolution of the energy industry and how projects like the EOWDC are playing a key role in ensuring the future energy mix.

John Wallace, chief executive at Peterhead Port Authority, said: “Everyone at Peterhead involved in this project has worked extremely hard to ensure the operation runs as safely and efficiently as possible.

“This is a complex marine operation in which all parties will, of necessity contribute their considerable skills to bring to fruition. We are presently in the final stages of preparations prior to hosting the first barge carrying foundations.”

The floating crane has a lifting capacity of up to 5,000 tonnes and a hook height of at least 120 metres.

It will be used to transport the jacket structures from Peterhead Port to the wind farm site and lower them on to the seabed in Aberdeen Bay.

Two barges will transport the foundations from Newcastle to Peterhead Port for marshalling while the harbour will also accommodate a construction support vessel and barge tugs.