Foyer REACH team transforms cafe

The young people of Modo Scotland have a freshly painted and decorated Encounter Youth Café thanks to the efforts of Aberdeen Foyer’s REACH Team 4.

Each REACH Team decides on a project that will benefit their local community. Once a project has been identified, the team must then raise the necessary funds to ensure the project can be completed within the allotted three-week timescale.

Peterhead Team 4 organised a Soup and Sweet at the Encounter Youth Café in January to raise funds for their community project. The team worked hard to organise the event which raised £620.

The team has expressed thanks to all the local businesses and people for their generous donations and support which enabled them to complete the community project.

REACH Team development coach, Lisa Stuart, said: “Peterhead Reach Team 4 worked tirelessly over two weeks to make a positive difference in their local community.

“With an array of skills within the group they worked brilliantly as a team, drawing on each other’s strengths and supporting one another to transform the Encounter Youth Café in Drummers Corner.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported the team in their fundraising efforts. Theirsupport and generosity were overwhelming.”

Creative director of Modo, Martin Danziger, added: “The Foyer REACH team has done an amazing job at brightening the place up and making it more useable.

“The young people have been so excited to see the place transformed from a shabby old shop to somewhere they feel like they belong. Huge thanks to the REACH team and everyone who helped fundraise or donated materials.”

This REACH programme is now coming to an end and Team 4 will have their graduation in the afternoon of February 28 at Buchan House in Peterhead.