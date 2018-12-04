Festive appeal for blood donors

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) is asking donors to come forward now so that stocks continue to build in the run up to the festive season.

The service requires 470 people to give blood every day during December.

Lynne Willdigg, Associate Director of Donor Services, SNBTS, said: “There are eight different blood groups, and we aim to maintain a five to seven day supply at all times of each one. Our focus as a Service is to ensure that we consistently meet clinical demand and to this end we work closely with hospitals to forecast that demand. This means that we can provide donors with a greater level of detail about how their donation is needed.

"For example, O Positive is Scotland’s most common blood group, so we must welcome 191 people with this blood group every day. O Negative on the other hand is the only blood group that can safely be given to anyone in an emergency situation, therefore, requires proportionately a higher level of donation to the population profile. This means that every day we require at least 71 donors of this universal blood group to ensure A&E wards can operate safely.

“To keep supplies at safe levels overall in Scotland, we need 470 donors each day and all blood groups are needed to support patients, just some more than others depending on demand. We publish this information on our website and we hope this will help donors realise how important their blood group and blood donation actually is.

"Our research shows 38% of the population overall say they know their blood group. However, this rises to 61% within the population who are blood donors. We are asking donors to check their blood group, and make an extra special effort to attend if we write to you or text you. If you’ve never given blood, please come along and donate, and we’ll write to you afterwards to let you know what your blood group is.

“As Christmas Day is a Tuesday this year which is traditionally one of our strongest collection days, we are asking donors to come forward now to ensure stocks continue to build in the run up to the public holiday. This will ensure we can keep NHS Scotland well supplied.

“We would also love to welcome new donors. 47% of active donors in Scotland are age 45 or over, so it is important younger people start giving blood to meet the needs of our ageing population. As you can start giving blood at age 17, we are reaching out to all younger people to encourage them to think about giving blood now.”

Supporting the SNBTS' festive campaign is Rodney Mair (40) a blood transfusion recipient from Hatton.

He said: "I am blood group O+ and used to give blood every few months – indeed I gave many donations. However, little did I know that there would come a day when I would need blood myself.

"At the time, I was a fit and healthy 35-year-old. I exercised regularly and enjoyed hill walking. I was at work one day in January 2013, but felt so awful I had to go home and suddenly I started vomiting blood. I was somehow able to call 999 and was rushed to A&E where I immediately received at least ten pints of blood as well as platelets and plasma.

"The pains I’d been having in my stomach turned out to be a stomach ulcer which had burrowed its way into a major artery and then burst, resulting in my stomach being filled with blood.

"I spent the next few days in hospital and, after that, some time recuperating before I felt well enough to return to work. I was given the complete all clear two months later. Without these anonymous angels, who take an hour out of their day to donate, I might not have survived.”

Anyone over the age of 17 in general good health and weighing more than 7st 12lbs, could potentially become a blood donor and help to save lives.

To register as a blood donor or to find out where your nearest donation session is either call 0845 90 90 999, visit the 'Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service' Facebook page, see @givebloodscot on Twitter or visit the service's website.