Boddam’s new display of colourful painted stones

Job well done ... SSE provided volunteers to help lay the cement, Breedon Aggregates provided the cement and the Council provided volunteers to dig the trenches.

By Kevin McRoberts
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 6:50 am

A display of painted stones has been organised by Boddam Community Council. The project features stones in memory of people and things that are special. They were painted by the people in the community, and pupils at the school and both nurseries in the village.

Many of the painted stones have great significance, either relating to the area of in memory of someone special.

Photo: Boddam Community Council

Members of Boddam Community Council mucked in and helped place the painted stones in the concrete.

Photo: Boddam Community Council

The new display of painted stones is an added colourful attraction in Boddam.

Photo: Boddam Community Council

A volunteer puts the finishing touches to the painted stones display.

Photo: Boddam Community Council

