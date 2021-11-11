Boddam’s new display of colourful painted stones

A display of painted stones has been organised by Boddam Community Council. The project features stones in memory of people and things that are special. They were painted by the people in the community, and pupils at the school and both nurseries in the village.
1. Boddam's painted stones
Many of the painted stones have great significance, either relating to the area of in memory of someone special.
Photo: Boddam Community Council
2. Boddam's painted stones
Members of Boddam Community Council mucked in and helped place the painted stones in the concrete.
Photo: Boddam Community Council
3. Boddam's painted stones
The new display of painted stones is an added colourful attraction in Boddam.
Photo: Boddam Community Council
4. Boddam's painted stones
A volunteer puts the finishing touches to the painted stones display.
Photo: Boddam Community Council