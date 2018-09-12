Toon pupils are Pride of Buchan

Peterhead Academy’s Rock Challenge Team have been presented with a Pride of Buchan Award.

Six local councillors went along to the school to hand over the accolade yesterday (Tuesday, September 11).

Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Dianne Beagrie nominated the team for the award at the Buchan Area Committee last month and the nomination was unanimously agreed by her fellow councillors.

Speaking to the Buchanie, cllr Beagrie said: “I really wanted to nominate them to give them the recognition that they deserve for all of the hard work that the children, staff, parents and volunteers do.

“They are a great asset to the community.”

Chair of the Buchan Area Committee and Central Buchan councillor, Norman Smith, presented team members with their award.

He said: “This is a fantastic achievement, we don’t hand these awards out very often.

“Pride of Buchan awards are given out by the Area Committee for those over and above and exceptional.

“This met the criteria and it is our pleasure to come along today to present the award to the Rock Challenge team.”

Liaison teacher, Lynne Greig, works with the Rock Challenge team.

Commenting on the award she said: “I am so proud of the team, to do so well at the nationals and then get this award is great.

“This is the group’s third Pride of Buchan award, it’s unbelievable.”

The Peterhead Rock Challenge Team came fourth in the 2018 Rock Challenge National Final at the Magma Science and Adventure Centre in Rotherham back in July.

They were one of just two Scottish schools to reach the finals.

The Rock Challenge gives young people an opportunity to perform live on a professional stage.

The experience encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

The Rock Challenge Team are currently preparing to get started on next year’s performance.

Fellow Buchan councillors Stephen Calder, Stephen Smith, Anne Allan and Anne Simpson attended the presentation.