Teachers urged to send clear message to John Swinney calling for a ‘fair pay increase’

Scotland’s biggest teaching union is further pushing its calls for a 10 per cent pay rise for all teachers.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) is urging John Swinney, Cabinet Secretary for Education, to ensure that a fair pay increase is delivered for all of Scotland’s teachers in 2018.

The EIS is stepping up its lobbying as momentum builds in the union’s Value Education, Value Teachers pay campaign, callinf for a 10 per cent pay increase for all teachers and associated professionals in 2018.

Discussions on this year’s pay settlement are continuing through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), a tripartite negotiating body involving teaching unions, local authorities and the Scottish Government.

An initial pay offer of between two and three per cent (depending on grade) was rejected by teachers’ representatives earlier this year, and no new offer has yet been proposed by local authorities or the Scottish Government.

EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said, “It is clear to the EIS that the Scottish Government and, in particular, the Cabinet Secretary for Education will require to play an active role in ensuring a fair pay settlement for Scotland’s teachers.

“While discussions are continuing via the SNCT, and the EIS is continuing to negotiate in good faith, the lack of any tangible progress is becoming increasingly frustrating for teachers.

“The salaries of Scotland’s teachers have been cut, in real terms, by over 20 per cent during the past decade. This has led to a growing problem in teacher recruitment and retention in schools right across Scotland.

“In order to address this issue, it is now time for local authorities and the Scottish Government to play fair on teachers’ pay.”

As the latest step in its campaign, the EIS is asking Scotland’s teachers to lobby John Swinney and to call on him to ensure a fair pay settlement.

A range of postcards have been produced, based on the EIS Ten-for-10 reasons that underlie the 10 per cent pay claim. Every EIS member is being asked to complete a postcard to return to the Cabinet Secretary.

Mr Flanagan added: “Our Message the Minister postcards have now been sent into all schools, and I would urge every EIS member to complete and return a Ten-for-10 postcard.

“This can send a very clear message to the Scottish Government that it must value education and value teachers by delivering a fair pay deal for all teachers in 2018”.