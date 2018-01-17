School marks 40th anniversary

Pitfour School in Mintlaw celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this month.

On Tuesday, January 9, pupils and staff dressed in ruby red and blew out the candles on a specially made birthday cake at a special assembly.

Everyone got a cupcake decorated with the school badge to take home and a wristband with the school name and dates.

Invited along on the day were five previous head teachers including Karl Revel, the first janitors and school secretary, along with local councillors and the Quality Improvement officer for the area.

There was also a congratulatory email sent from Rwanda.

Guests were taken on a tour of the school as it is now and happily answered questions from the pupils about how it used to be then had afternoon tea in the staffroom and caught up on years worth of news.

A school spokesperson said: “It was a really super afternoon and just the start of the many things the school has planned this term to mark this special anniversary.”