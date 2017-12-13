Pupils’ art work ‘Uncovered’

Peterhead Academy held its annual art exhibition, Design Uncovered, on Monday, December 4.

Numerous pieces of impressive art and design work was on display for visitors to walk around and admire.

An award ceremony was held during the event to recognise the hard work by pupils throughout the year.

Former Peterhead Academy pupil, Emma Fraser, was at the event to show her work while also providing inspiration and advice to pupils still at school.

Emma is currently in her first year at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen studying Fashion and Textiles.

She said: “Coming back to see how much people have developed their work is interesting.

“It’s good to see how people have pushed themselves further this year and how much has changed in half a year.”

Another former pupil, Stephen Rae, also returned to the school to unveil a commissioned painting he had completed called ‘Timeless’.

The painting was created to represent and showcase Peterhead.

Speaking at the event Steph Swales of Artventure said: “We want to showcase local talent and, as we have seen here, the work being done is fantastic.

“We want to put Peterhead on the map for its art and culture scene as it has taken a back seat.

“With Aberdeenshire Council we commissioned a painting with Stephen and we asked him to create an image that will showcase Peterhead.”