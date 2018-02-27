New Peterhead academy WILL go ahead

Aberdeenshire Council’s leader paid a visit to Peterhead on Saturday to reassure the public that a new academy for the town WILL go ahead.

Councillor Jim Gifford was responding to suggestions that there would be no new academy for the town for at least ten years.

Speaking exclusively to the Buchanie, Mr Gifford said: “In terms of a new academy Peterhead was always going to be next in line.

“The timescale for the new school is five years - this is pretty standard for all schools of this nature and community consultation has already begun.

“Five years is more than reaslistic as the process is underway and things are well advanced, but it is a long process.

“Five years start to finish is the timescale - just look at the other academies which have gone through this recently,” he said.

Aberdeenshire councillors approved a £71m community campus in the capital budget at their meeting earlier this month.

This will mean that a primary one pupil enrolling at Peterhead Central School for the next school year will be among the first intake of the new school.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chair of the council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “We have a longstanding commitment to regenerating and improving Peterhead.

“This is why we embarked on a building programme designed to make a real difference to the community.

“Once complete, there will be a fantastic state-of-the-art secondary school and primary school, as well as provision for leisure and culture in the form of a sports village, theatre and space for a community to meet and host events.”

Mr Gifford, was joined on his visit to Peterhead by local councillors Dianne Beagrie and Alan Fakley.