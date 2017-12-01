MSP meets pupils for political debate

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian martin has met with pupils from a Buchan academy to discuss some of the most pressing issues in politics.

The MSP met with a number of young people attending Mintlaw Academy following a visit by some of their peers to the Scottish Parliament recently.

Ms Martin met with head teacher Linda Duthie to discuss a number of issues including engagement with the local business community and the school’s involvement in the promotion of STEM subjects.

A question and answer session was also held with Modern Studies classes from National 4, National 5 and Higher.

Commenting, Ms Martin said: “It was great to come along to Mintlaw Academy and meet with pupils to discuss their views on current affairs and politics.

“It is clear they are very engaged with the world around them as they work towards their own futures.

“I was also impressed at the level of engagement done by staff at the school in promoting the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths as well as with the business community,” she added.