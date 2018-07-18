Masters success for Peterhead mum

A mother-of-four from Peterhead who runs her own business with her husband has successfully completed a Master’s Degree at RGU.

Emma-Jayne Jones graduated with a Master’s Degree in Information and Network Security from RGU’s School of Computing Science and Digital Media at a ceremony on Friday, July 13.

The entrepreneur, who runs IT business Ossian Ltd, decided to go back to RGU for the second time, having graduated in 2001 with a BSc Hons in Business Computing.

“I felt the time was right to take the next step with my education and do my master’s degree part-time,” she said.

“My four children were all at school and my husband and I run our own IT business, Ossian Ltd, so I was able to work part-time and do my master’s degree part-time, so it worked out really well.”

Emma-Jayne’s decision to go back to university was inspired by an increase in IT security and her eagerness to try and stay ahead of the game to benefit her business.

“IT Security is a big thing at the moment, with threats like ransomware and also legal changes such as GDPR, and the business was getting more requests for work within that area.

“The course fitted well with what I wanted and I particularly liked the mix of practical and theoretical elements. Also, RGU has an excellent reputation in IT so this made my decision even easier.”

After a 15 year break from higher education, Emma-Jayne was thrilled to be back at RGU and believes the experience was just as enjoyable as the first-time round.

Emma-Jayne is now looking forward to putting the new skills and theory she has learned while studying to good use in her business, as she plans further expansion for her company

“I intend to keep working and expanding our business with my husband.

“I have been able to develop new skills which can be transferred to my business both within the training and consultancy sectors.”