Duo to host fundraiser

Two Mintlaw Academy pupils are organising a charity masquerade ball.

Hollie Rafferty and Ellycia Coull, both 15, are busy studying for their exams and arranging the ball at the same time.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 7, at the Country Park Inn in Mintlaw.

The two friends decided to organise the event as they wanted to make a difference to their local area.

Proceeds from the event will be shared between Abbey Court Sheltered Housing in Mintlaw and Friends of Anchor in Aberdeen.

Both girls have unfortunately had to deal with cancer in their families and they feel they would like to help others in the area and to help the elderly residents from Abbey court.

Tickets are £30 available by contacting 01771 623181.

For more details see the ‘Masquerade Charity Ball’ Facebook page.