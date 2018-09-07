Don’t waste your chance to have a say

Peterhead folk could have their bins emptied just once every three weeks under proposals to revamp the council’s waste collection and recycling service.

A consultation is now open seeking residents’ views on the package of changes and the council is keen to hear from as many folk as possible.

The proposals include reducing the amount of non-recyclable waste collected at kerbside, improving the network of recycling centres, collecting paper and card separately from the kerbside, increasing the number of seasonal garden waste recycling points and providing better information on how to recycle.

Two options to change kerbside waste collections are also being proposed.

Responses to the consultation will feed into a new waste strategy being developed, aimed at ensuring the area maximises the enviornmental, local and financial benefits from the waste it produces as a community.

Aberdeenshire’s current recycling rate is only 43.5 per cent but services currently available to residents should allow a recycling rate of 70 per cent.

Sending biodegradable waste to landfill will be banned from 2021. This includes non-recyclable household waste currently landfilled, so an alternative has to be found.

The council is working together with Aberdeen City and Moray councils to create a joint energy from waste plant to handle all of this waste.

As part of the proposals residents would get an extra recycling bin and a smaller bin for non-recyclable waste to maximise recycling at home.

One of the options also involves collecting non-recycable waste every three weeks.

Residents would also be asked to start separating paper and card from metals, carbons and plastics.

The consultation runs until September 28. You can take part at http://bit.ly/AshireWasteConsult

If approved the changes are not expected to be introduced until 2020/21.