Dance success in Disneyland

Dancers of the Lawrence Dance Academy have had a successful time performing at Disneyland in both Florida and Paris.

The dancers travelled to Orlando in October and competed in the Magics Competition.

Ashleigh Jayne Duncan, 7, was the overall winner in the 11 years and under age category for Highland and Scottish National.

Ashley Jayne also won her solo Choreography as Mary Poppins.

Louise and Chloe Strachan won their Choreographed Duet to Mary Poppins, and Louise also won Solo Choreography.

Louise, Chloe, Kirsty and Kelly won in the team event with a routine based on the movie, Mulan.

The dancers then visited Disneyland Paris in November.

Principal Rhona Lawrence said: “The prizes were outstanding and to top it off Brogan Martin won her 90th Championship Title - Paris International Highland Gathering Championship.