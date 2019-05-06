Two arrested after alleged Peterhead robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery in Peterhead.

The incident happened at a bank on the town's Broad Street and was reported shortly after midday on Saturday, May 4.

Nobody was injured during the incident, during which a small sum of cash was reported stolen.

Two men - aged 59 and 47-years-old - have subsequently been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: "I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance immediately following this incident.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting incident 1665 of May 1, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."