Police appeal after theft of charity tins

Officers are appealing for information after two Poppy Scotland charity tins were stolen in Peterhead town centre yesterday.

Incidents were reported at shops at Queen Street and Broad Street in the afternoon. Although it is not clear exactly how much money was taken, the overall total could reach a three figure sum.

PC Ross Dewar, who is leading enquiries, said: “We would particularly like to trace a man and woman who were seen in the Broad Street area of Peterhead at about 1.40pm. The man is described as being around 5ft 2, of a medium build and was wearing dark clothing. The woman is described as being around the same height, of a medium build with dark brown shoulder length hair and spoke with a local accent.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this pair, or if you witnessed these incidents, to contact Police as soon as possible on 101 quoting crime reference number CF0282191118.

"Any theft is inexcusable but to steal money from charity is particularly heartless. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”