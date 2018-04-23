Metal railway chairs stolen from museum

The Trustees of Maud Railway Museum are anxious to recover around a ton of metal railway chairs stolen from the popular north east attraction.

The chairs are heavy metal castings which are fixed to the sleepers to form the base for the rails themselves.

They were being stored pending extension of the short demonstration track at Maud Railway Museum and represent a major set back to the group as, although of limited scrap value they are costly to replace.

It is believed the chairs were stolen between Sunday 8 and Wednesday 18 April.

The trustees of Maud Railway Museum are urging anyone that has used the Formartine and Buchan Way recently and who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area of the Museum, particularly involving items being loaded into a van or pick-up truck, or knows the whereabouts of these items to contact Police Scotland on 101.

The trustees can also be contacted by emailing info@friendsofmaud.co.uk.

Trustee Keith Jones said: "They may have been dumped due to their limited scrap value so if anyone has seen them please advise the police and the trust."