Male arrested for various offences

Police Scotland can confirm that a man aged 18 has been arrested in connection with incidents in the Peterhead, Bridge of Don and Dyce areas of Aberdeen yesterday (Thursday February 1).

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing following a commercial break-in at Denmore Road in the Murcar Industrial Estate, and a further incident involving a police vehicle at Glenhome Gardens.

Detective Inspector David Howieson, who has been leading enquiries, said: "I would like to thank the numerous members of the public who have been in contact today with potential sightings and information which has been crucial to our investigation.

"Our enquiries are continuing and I would urge anyone with information they think could help to contact Police - it is not too late to get in touch. Please contact 101 quoting ref.no. 489 of Feb 1 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."