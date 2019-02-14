Chocolate wins Scotland’s hearts

Firms from Peterhead and Wick have collaborated to make a new addition to a unique range of handmade chocolates using cold pressed rapeseed oil.

Caithness Chocolates and Mackintosh of Glendaveny have developed a new speciality chocolate using the best Scottish ingredients.

Caithness Chocolates has developed a Scottish Cold Pressed rapeseed oil, rosemary and chilli dark chocolate.

The chocolate is described in its tasting notes as ‘an initial herby taste from the rosemary, with a very smooth palate from the rapeseed oil and a slightly warm and spicy aftertaste from the chilli’.

The chocolate was initially launched as part of Caithness Chocolate’s festive range, however, due to its popularity, it has been added to their permeant selection to be enjoyed all year round.

Ruth Falconer, founder of Caithness Chocolates said: “When producing our range of chocolates, we like to make sure we are using as many Scottish ingredients as possible.

“It was a natural decision to go for Mackintosh of Glendaveny as they produce a very high quality cold pressed rapeseed oil.

“The oil gives the ganache a lovely smooth texture, which melts in the mouth and leaves a rich and luscious aftertaste.”

The Scottish Rapeseed Oil, Rosemary and Chilli Chocolates and other flavours are available to purchase on the Caithness Chocolate website at www.caithnesschocolate.co.uk.