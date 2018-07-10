Charity chop for Stephen

A north east man is preparing to have 12 inches of his hair cut off for charity next month.

Stephen Baker of Peterhead has been letting his hair grow for the last four years as he found he couldn’t afford paying for haircuts every six weeks.

He said: “I get a lot of attention for looking like Roger Daltrey from The Who or Robert Plant.

“At the end of last year I started to get fed up with it, so I decided if I was going to cut it I may as well shave it off for charity.”

After finding out more about the cause, Stephen has decided to donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that uses donated hair to create wigs for children and young people that have lost their own hair due to cancer or other illnesses.

Stephen will get 12 inches of his hair cut off on Monday, August 6 at CLAN House in Aberdeen.

As well as donating his hair, Stephen is also raising money for CLAN Cancer Support.

Donations in support of Stephen’s charity hair cut can be given online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-baker27.