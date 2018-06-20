Celebrations for diamond Ellon couple

An Ellon couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last week marking 60 happy years together.

Laura and Sandy Junor married at Monquitter Parish Church, Cuminestown on June 14 1958.

Over the years Laura and Sandy have lived on the farms Sandy worked at Stevensburn, New Deer; Balring, Mintlaw; Sheilhill, St Fergus and Mains of Newtyle, Foveran.

Sandy was presented with a long service award by the Princess Royal at the 2000 Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone after 30 years service to GTG Shepherd and Son, Pitmillan.

The couple have four daughters; Kathleen, Sandra, Alison and Lorraine, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After her girls were all at school Laura went out to work as a Cook at Littlewoods, The White Horse at Balmedie, Donalds Ice-Cream, Ross Electrical and Balmoral Webco in Ellon, before retiring and spending many happy hours with her grandchildren.

They moved to their present address in Ellon 31 years ago.

Keen gardener Sandy has been a frequent area winner and once overall winner of the annual Ellon Garden Competition that was run by Ellon Community Council.

Laura and Sandy’s family held a special celebration for them at the Station Hotel in Ellon on Sunday, June 17.

Ellon & District councillor Isobel Davidson visited the couple on Thursday, June 14 to present them with gifts on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.