Camera Club donations to charities

Peterhead Camera Club sold some surplus equipment recently and the members decided to donate the proceeds to three local charities.

The group presented money to Community Off-Road Transport Action Group (COTAG 4X4 Response), the Fishermen’s Mission and Age Peterhead.

Joyce Clark and George Strachan of Age Peterhead accept their donation

COTAG 4X4 Response supports the emergency services, local authorities and charitable groups.

It is a group consisting of highly trained volunteers who own 4X4 vehicles which have been modified to high standards.

The Fishermen’s Mission provides support to Fishermen and their families in times of need.

Age Peterhead provides help and support to the elderly in the form of a sitter to enable carers to get some time to go shopping, pop out to appointments or other various outings.

Steve Murray of Peterhead Fishermen's Mission accepts the donation

They also have a nine-seater minibus and two caravans at Fochabers.

Kyle Slaven of COTAG, Stephen Murray of the Fishermen’s Mission and Joyce Clark and George Strachan of Age Peterhead each received a cheque for £250 from Peterhead Camera Club Chairman, Stewart Sievwright at the presentation on Tuesday, December 18.