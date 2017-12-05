Top tourism award for museum

Peterhead Prison Museum picked up a top accolade at the recent Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards.

The Museum, which welcomed its 100,000th visitor last month, collected the Innovation in Tourism Award at a ceremony at the Ardo House Hotel in Aberdeen.

Up against stiff competition, judges praised the museum for its use of the structure of the infamous buildings to create the feeling of being in prison.

It also commended the imaginative use of handsets which feature the voices of former officers explaining to visitors what they are looking at.

Mention was also made of the ‘smells’ throughout the museum which leave visitors wondering if it is still an operational establishment.

Museum facilities co-ordinator, Alex Geddes, said: “We are delighted to accept this fantastic award on behalf of the museum as a whole, but also for the local area where tourism is still very much in its infancy, but has huge potential economic benefits for the Buchan area.

“It will encourage us to be even more creative with the museum as a whole and I already sense that 2018 will be another year of growth, not only for the museum, but for the wider area.”

The museum welcomed its 100,000th visitor in November - just 17 months after opening its doors and preparations are now underway for the 2018 season.

Alex added: “Next year’s events are in the early stages of planning and 2018 looks again to be unique in many ways, which will no doubt assure the museum will be leading the way in attracting thousands more visitors into the area.”

The museum is currently operating on winter hours and is open from 10am to 4pm daily with the last entry at 2.30pm.