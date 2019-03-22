Peterhead BID manager resigns

The manager of a business improvement group in Peterhead has resigned.

Iain Sutherland, who was appointed part-time manager of Rediscover Peterhead in the Spring of last year, said it was now time for a full-time appointment to take up the reins.

Mr Sutherland said: “I have reflected on the time and effort I have personally given to the BID and, while I am very proud of the achievements made to-date, I firmly believe there is now a need for a full-time manager to be appointed to fulfil the board’s expectations in the future.

“I feel I have taken the initiative as far as I can in the past year and with various BID projects in the pipeline I think a full-time appointment is vital to ensure their success.”

During his 12-months at the helm of the BID, Mr Sutherland was instrumental in hosting Peterhead’s first ever seafood festival which drew more than 3,500 people to the town in September.

Local people revelled in the fact it was the busiest the town centre had been in years, attracting a host of trade stalls, a pop-up restaurant and enabling visitors to enjoy a range of tasty seafood samples.

The manager has also overseen the BID’s partnership work with Aberdeenshire Council to crack down on the nuisance seagull population through the removal of nests and eggs from participating properties.

But the BID has brought criticism from many businesses who claim it will fund projects which Aberdeenshire Council should be providing.

A number of firms feel the levy is a financial burden they shouldn’t have to bear in already-diffcult times.

In a statement to the BID levy payers, chairman John Pascoe thanked Iain for all the hard work he has done so far.

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to assure you and other levy members that this is no cause for concern.

“Myself, the board and our current full-time BID assistant will continue working on projects until a new manager is in place – and we are actively working on this now to ensure the right person is appointed.”

Mr Pascoe said that now “more than ever” was the time for all levy members to step forward and offer ideas and support to deliver the business plan.

“We’d love to have you and other members equally passionate about Peterhead on board,” he said.

Mr Pascoe added: “We have an incredible opportunity here to work together as a town towards the same objective – ensuring a better quality of life for residents and business owners in Peterhead now, and a brighter future for those who are inevitably yet to come. We want you and all levy members to know we are here, and can do huge amounts for you if you want us to.”