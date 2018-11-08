Lime mortar course at castle

A two-day course on the use of lime mortar in the conservation, repair and maintenance of traditional buildings will be held at Banff Castle next week.

The highly popular ‘hands-on’ course will take place on Thursday and Friday, November 15 and 16, and will address both the theory and practical use of lime mortar in traditional buildings, walls and other stone-built structures.

In addition to the importance of using the correct tools and materials, the course will focus on mixing lime mortar, as well as the skills and techniques involved in its use in a wide range of applications, including pointing and harling.

The course will be led by Hans Norling and Andy Newcombe, both Master Craftsmen, highly experienced in the use of lime mortars in a wide variety of applications.

Over the past 17 years, Hans and Andy have been involved in project managing and leading teams of specialist masons working on major building conservation, repair and maintenance projects throughout Scotland.

The course runs from 10am to 4pm and those attending should wear stout footwear and outdoor clothing. Masks and goggles will be provided.

The fee is £175 per delegate and the course is open to a maximum of 12 delegates.

For further details on the course call 01888 511347 or email soundcraft@towiebarclay.co.uk