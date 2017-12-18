Flat construction begins in Peterhead

Work has started on Grampian Housing Association’s newest development on Windmill Street in Peterhead.

The development of 17 affordable two-bedroom flats supports Aberdeenshire Council’s Regeneration Strategy, which aims to drive prosperity by breathing new life into empty and derelict plots.

The properties, which will be available for rent, are all designed to be energy efficient and four will be specially adapted for disabled people.

The £2.2million development is being built in partnership with Chattan Estates, backed by grant funding of £1,334,160 from the Scottish Government.

Chris White, Buchan Area Manager, said: “We are pleased that Grampian Housing Association and Chattan Estates have taken this opportunity to develop the site.

“This, along with other plans by the Council, Grampian Housing Association and other housing providers, will help Peterhead drive forward as a thriving location.”

The flats are expected to be completed by autumn 2018.