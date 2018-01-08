Flat and restaurant plan for Hatton hotel

A planning application has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council that could see the former Station Hotel at Hatton transformed into a restaurant and flats.

The former hotel, located on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road, was partly in use over the last few years as a takeaway, however the hotel rooms and owners’ accommodation has lain empty for around five years.

The planning application sets out the plans for the premises, including turning the former takeaway into a small diner/restaurant, and transforming hotel rooms into self-contained flats.

The ground floor public rooms, including the lounge bar and function/dining rooms could become two flats, while the five first floor bedrooms could be converted into a three-bedroom flat.

The application can be viewed online and it will be discussed by councillors later this year.