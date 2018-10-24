Fishmarket to feature in film

Peterhead’s new state-of-the-art fishmarket is to feature in a new film produced by Seafish.

The film, which was launched at this year’s UK Seafood Summit, showcases the whole seafood industry from catch to plate; celebrating the many heroes of the industry and the wonderful seafood available in the UK.

Celebrated seafood businesses and personalities from across the UK are featured in the film, including Peterhead’s new fishmarket - which was officially opened last month - Billingsgate market, Direct Seafoods from London, Loch Fyne’s Morcambe Bay Oysters, Fowey Shellfish in Cornwall and Edinburgh restaurants Ondine and The Fishmarket.

Commenting on the production, Marcus Coleman, CEO of Shellfish, said: “At Seafish we believe that seafood is the way forward for business, the way forward for our communities, the way forward for the environment and the way forward for our personal health and wellbeing.

“The film encompasses our vision for a thriving industry and we’re excited to share it with industry and encourage them to use it too to help promote our wonderful seafood industry.”

The film tells the story of the passionate men and women from across industry who work together to produce a beautiful end product for the UK consumer and help ensure this cycle continues for generations to come.

You can watch the film in full on Seafish’s YouTube channel which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecz-hy86ras