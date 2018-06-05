Buchan firms added to ferry menus

NorthLink Ferries is offering its passengers a fresh taste of North East Scotland as it welcomes new suppliers to its on board offering.

Rora Dairy and Summerhouse Drinks of Fraserburgh have been added to the ferry company’s food and drink menus on board passenger ferries MV Hjaltland and MV Hrossey as they travel between Aberdeen, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

Rora Dairy is bringing its passion for pure Scottish yoghurt to the ferry firm’s breakfast menu, while Summerhouse Drinks, is supplying a range of lemonades in various flavours.

Jane Mackie, Owner of Rora Dairy, said: We are really thrilled to be supplying NorthLink Ferries with our Rora Dairy yoghurt.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the company’s support of local suppliers – it’s a great way to provide passengers with a true taste of the North East food and drink scene.”

Claire Rennie, owner of Summerhouse Drinks, added: “We are really excited to be working with NorthLink Ferries to bring our craft soft drinks on board the passenger vessels.

“We make each of our drinks on our family farm in Aberdeenshire and are extremely passionate about producing refreshing, quality Scottish drinks. It’s great to share that passion with NorthLink Ferries and its passengers.”

The introduction of the new food and drink items follows NorthLink Ferries’ continuing commitment to local provenance, with 85 per cent of food, laundry and other hotel operation services from within a 50-mile radius of operating ports.

Seumas Campbell, Serco’s Customer Service Director at NorthLink Ferries, commented: “We strive to establish positive working relationships with businesses close to the ports that we operate from and are very pleased to welcome Rora Dairy and Summerhouse Drinks as two of our latest suppliers, helping to offer a taste of the great food and drink made locally.”