Brexit: Banff and Buchan MSP backs SFF pledge

Banff and Buchan Conservative MSP Peter Chapman has announced his backing for the Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) Brexit pledge.

Politicians from all parties at Holyrood and Westminster have been urged to sign the pledge supporting the Scottish fishing industry's demand that full control of UK waters be taken back from the EU.

The Scottish Conservative MP group has already committed to support the campaign today, and the MSP group is following suit.

The announcement follows a letter from the Prime MInister to Scottish Conservative MPs on Wednesday detailing her "resolute" commitment to the fishing sector.

Theresa May said the UK would exit the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and become an independent coastal state with "full control over our waters".

Mrs May also stated that the UK intends to conclude a Fisheries Agreement with the EU, but if an agreement is not reached by the end of 2020, then “no EU fishing fleet will have access to UK waters”.

MSP Peter Chapman, Scottish Conservative fishing spokesman, said: “My Scottish Conservative MSP colleagues and I are more than happy to sign up to the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation pledge.

“I have long said that Brexit represents a huge opportunity to revitalise coastal communities across the UK.

“We can right some of the wrongs of the hated CFP and ensure our fishermen get a fairer share of the catch in our waters.

“Politicians from all parties in Scotland should back the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation stance – without exception.

“Scottish Conservative MPs quite rightly have sought assurances from the Prime Minister on the EU withdrawal agreement text on fishing.

“I am very pleased to have seen such a clear and resolute response today from Theresa May. It is time to get behind the PM and deliver for this vital sector.”